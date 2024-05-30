As 29th anniversary nears, investigator doubles reward for remains of Jodi Huisentruit

In his final attempt to get more information, a licensed private investigator is doubling his reward to $100,000 for the recovery of the remains of missing Mason City television anchor Jodi Huisentruit.

Steve Ridge first offered $50,000 last year for anyone who could lead police to her remains. He now will double it as the 29th anniversary of her disappearance nears.

Ridge has been actively investigating the case since 2019, though he has followed it since Huisentruit disappeared early on the morning of June 27, 1995, on her way to work at KIMT-TV in Mason City.

Though the case has remained in the public eye since, no arrests or charges have been made and her body has not been found.

Jodi Huisentruit

Ridge has a team that has been searching by land and by water for possible evidence in the case, he said. Ridge's team has used magnets, probes, metal detection equipment, sonar, and airborne and submersible drones.

Ridge, who first offered $25,000 for information in early 2023 but has twice upped the reward, hopes the higher dollar figure will encourage someone to come forward.

“This is my final attempt to break the silence of those who are withholding information,” Ridge said Wednesday. “Jodi’s family, friends and the entire Mason City community deserve to know what happened to this budding young media superstar.”

Ridge will appear on television program "Crime Stories with Nancy Grace" to announce the doubled reward, which will be offered through June 27.

In 2023, on the 28th anniversary of her disappearance, Huisentruit's family posted a statement on the website findjodi.com thanking people for their support and encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

"We never thought a tragedy like this would happen to our family. Please do not make us wait another year for answers. We implore you – if you know something, SAY something," the statement said. "The pain of not knowing where Jodi is or what happened to her is a pain we would never wish on anyone. Please – help us bring Jodi home."

Anyone with information should call the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

Jodi Huisentruit went missing on her way to work June 27, 1995, at station KIMT in Mason City. Family and friends hope the billboards will bring new clues to the investigation.

What happened to Jodi Huisentruit?

Huisentruit, 27, who grew up in Long Prairie, Minnesota, didn't show up at work for her 6 a.m. broadcast.

On the morning of her disappearance, Huisentruit answered a call from a KIMT-TV producer. She said she had overslept and was heading into the office. The producer called again at 5 a.m. with no response before co-workers asked police to perform a welfare check at her apartment.

Police believed she was grabbed as she tried to unlock her red Mazda Miata shortly after 4 a.m. A hair dryer, a red pair of shoes and a bottle of hairspray were found next to her car at her apartment complex. Police found a palm print on the car along with signs of a struggle.

"There's nothing I'd rather do in my life right now than bring closure to the family," Mason City Police Sgt. Frank Stearns told the Register in 2005. "You just can't let it go. It becomes a part of you."

Huisentruit was declared legally dead in 2001. Her mother, Jane Huisentruit, said in a 2005 article that she believed her daughter is at the bottom of a lake near her home. Her cousin, Mary Lee Moberg, believes a man stalked her.

"Nothing adds up," Moberg said, "besides something like a stalker. Some twisted-person mentally."

