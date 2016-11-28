Trump intrigue swirls as Kellyanne Conway clashes with ‘Morning Joe’ over Romney

After airing her sharp criticism of Donald Trump’s consideration of Mitt Romney for secretary of state across the morning talk show circuit, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway ripped MSNBC’s report that Trump was “furious” at her for doing so.

“Kellyanne went rogue at the worst possible time,” Mika Brzezinski, co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” said during the show Monday, quoting sources at the top of Trump’s transition team who said they were “baffled” by Conway’s public crusade.

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough suggested that Conway, Trump’s former campaign manager and the senior adviser to his transition team, is lashing out because she hasn’t been offered a job in the Trump administration.

“Kellyanne doesn’t have a job yet, and she’s angry about that,” Scarborough said.

Conway responded in a message Scarborough read on-air.

“We have a response from Kellyanne Conway,” he said, “who says about our reporting this morning, ‘It is sexist.’ She says she can have any job she wants.”

Scarborough’s reporting is notable as he has personally given Trump advice regarding potential secretary of state candidates, according to the New York Times. Scarborough, a former Republican congressman who feuded with Trump during the campaign, has used his show to blast the other leading contender for Trump’s secretary of state, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

On Sunday, Conway appeared on multiple talk shows to voice her concern over the president-elect’s consideration of Romney for the top Cabinet position.

“I’m not campaigning against anyone. I’m just a concerned citizen,” Conway said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “And I am just astonished at the breathtaking volume and intensity of blowback that I see just as one person close to the president-elect.

“People feel betrayed to think Gov. Romney, who went out of his way to question the character and the intellect and the integrity of Donald Trump, now our president-elect, would be given the most significant Cabinet post of all,” Conway continued.

“I’m hearing from people who say, ‘Hey, my parents died penniless, but I gave $216 to Donald Trump’s campaign, and I would feel betrayed,’” she said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

In a scathing speech in March, Romney, the Republican Party’s 2012 nominee, unloaded on Trump’s business record.

“Here’s what I know: Donald Trump is a phony, a fraud,” Romney said. “His promises are as worthless as a degree from Trump University. He’s playing the members of the American public for suckers. He gets a free ride to the White House, and all we get is a lousy hat.”

Romney also refused to endorse Trump in the general election. But he met with the president-elect in New Jersey last week to mend fences and reportedly discuss the possibility of joining Trump’s White House.

“I’m all for party unity,” Conway said on CNN. “But I’m not sure we have to pay for that with the secretary of state position.”

On Sunday, Scarborough criticized both Conway and Giuliani, who is publicly lobbying for the secretary of state position, for “trying to intimidate” Trump.

Conway fired back on Twitter.

“You know better. And so does @PEOTUS,” she wrote. “He has my respect, loyalty, service & private counsel [because] he is brilliant, strong, resolute.”

