18-year-old from Hoffman Estates identified as 1 of 2 people killed in I-290 crash early Sunday morning

CHICAGO — A teenager from the northwest suburbs has been identified as one of two people killed during an early-morning crash Sunday on I-290 near Damen Avenue that shut down westbound lanes.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified 18-year-old Shealyn Sherwood of Hoffman Estates as one of the two people killed in the crash.

According to Illinois State Police, just after 3 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to the scene for a report of a two-vehicle fatal crash. ISP said two people were declared dead, while three others were transported to an area hospital with injuries.

According to ISP, preliminary information indicated one of the people declared dead was a pedestrian who was outside of a vehicle.

The westbound lanes of I-290 were shut down early Sunday morning, and traffic was being diverted off the expressway at Ashland Avenue. All lanes were reopened by around 8 a.m. Sunday.

