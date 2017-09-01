52 Easy Pumpkin Desserts To Celebrate Fall

It's that time of year again, when we try to pack in the pumpkin sweets before the spring thaw wipes every menu in town clean of anything pumpkin spice. But why should pumpkin be pigeon-holed to just pie and lattes? It makes for a delicate and delicious ingredient in a range of dessert recipes. Break with tradition by trying a new take on this fall favorite - we've got everything from personal parfaits to pumpkin pie variations to satisfy that seasonal craving.