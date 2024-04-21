29-year-old man shot, killed in Macon, local sheriff’s office says

A 29-year-old man died on Fair Street Friday after deputies responded to a call about gunfire, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received a call just before midnight reporting gunshots in the 3500 block of Fair Street. When authorities arrived, they found the man, identified as Rashad Shaquille Reddick, suffering from bullet wounds.

Paramedics tried to treat Reddick, but he was pronounced dead on scene. The release said his next-of-kin have been notified.

Investigators were still working Saturday to determine what led up to the incident and anyone with information was urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.