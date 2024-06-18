29-year-old man shot to death in Chester, deputies say. It’s the second death in a week

Deputies and South Carolina police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in Chester.

It is the second death investigation in a week in a neighborhood west of downtown.

Chester County Sheriff’s Office deputies said in a statement Monday’s night’s shooting happened around 7 p.m. at an apartment on Flint Street.

The victim died after being transported to a hospital in Chester, the sheriff’s office said. Neither the sheriff’s office nor the Chester County Coroner have released the victim’s identity.

A sheriff’s office incident report says someone called 911 after hearing shots fired. Deputies found the victim with gunshot wounds, the report said.

Flint Street is in a neighborhood near where U.S. 321 and S.C. 9 intersect. On June 11, a Chester man was charged with murder after a missing woman’s body was found off Cradle Street, Sheriff Max Dorsey said.

Flint Street and Cradle Street are about a block from each other. Officials have not said if there is believed to be any connection between the cases.

