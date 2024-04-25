29-year-old identified as person killed in crash between truck and UTV

Curtis J. Campbell, 29, was identified as the man killed in an accident between a pickup truck and utility vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Campbell was declared brain dead at 3:23 p.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center on Thursday afternoon, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

Campbell, from Williamsfield, was the driver of a Polaris Ranger utility vehicle that collided with a pickup truck Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. Route 150 and East Knox Road.

Illinois State Police said Campbell drove through a stop sign along Knox Road and struck the truck, which was traveling east on U.S. 150.

A toxicology report is pending.

