29 guns seized in week of 'Operation Consequences' raids in the High Desert

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies seized 29 guns and made 51 arrests during the most recent week of "Operation Consequences" crime suppression raids, focusing on the High Desert, authorities said.

Deputies, joined by law enforcement partners from throughout the region, served search warrants at 20 locations between May 11 and May 17, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a written statement.

Of 29 total firearms seized, six were described as unregistered "ghost guns."

"Operation Consequences" raids in the High Desert between May 11 and May 17, 2024, yielded 29 seized firearms and 51 felony arrests.

The raid locations included:

The 15000 Block of Turner Road in Victorville

The 15500 Block of Smoke Tree Street in Hesperia

The 2000 Block of Fremontia Road in Hesperia

The 15000 Block of Comanche Road in Apple Valley

The 18600 Block of Casaba Road in Adelanto

The 1200 Block of North F Street in San Bernardino

The 5900 Block of Stanton Avenue in San Bernardino

The 3700 Block of Ridgeline Drive in San Bernardino

The long-running county-wide law enforcement campaign is primarily geared toward contacting convicted felons, gang members and others prohibited from possessing guns under state law, officials said.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: 29 guns seized in High Desert 'Operation Consequences' raids