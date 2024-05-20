29 guns seized in week of 'Operation Consequences' raids in the High Desert
San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies seized 29 guns and made 51 arrests during the most recent week of "Operation Consequences" crime suppression raids, focusing on the High Desert, authorities said.
Deputies, joined by law enforcement partners from throughout the region, served search warrants at 20 locations between May 11 and May 17, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a written statement.
Of 29 total firearms seized, six were described as unregistered "ghost guns."
The raid locations included:
The 15000 Block of Turner Road in Victorville
The 15500 Block of Smoke Tree Street in Hesperia
The 2000 Block of Fremontia Road in Hesperia
The 15000 Block of Comanche Road in Apple Valley
The 18600 Block of Casaba Road in Adelanto
The 1200 Block of North F Street in San Bernardino
The 5900 Block of Stanton Avenue in San Bernardino
The 3700 Block of Ridgeline Drive in San Bernardino
The long-running county-wide law enforcement campaign is primarily geared toward contacting convicted felons, gang members and others prohibited from possessing guns under state law, officials said.
This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: 29 guns seized in High Desert 'Operation Consequences' raids