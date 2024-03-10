29 adults, 14 children displaced after several fires across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Early Saturday morning, American Red Cross volunteers provided assistance to 29 adults and 14 children after two apartment fires and a house fire.

Around 12:30 a.m., Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of North Jones Boulevard near Lake Mead Boulevard in the northwest valley.

The fire damaged and destroyed four apartments, displacing 10 adults and five children.

At 3:30 a.m., a second call led fire crews to the 6600 block of West Washington Avenue near Rainbow Boulevard. The fire forced 15 adults and two children out of six apartments.

Around 7 a.m., North Las Vegas fire responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Mulberry Glen Drive near Commerce Street and Ann Road.

The house fire displaced four adults and seven children. No injuries were reported at any of the fire sites.

The Red Cross is helping the displaced families with temporary shelter, food, clothing, personal care items and financial support where necessary.

