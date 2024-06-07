The 28 sodas, juices and other drinks recalled by the FDA over harmful chemicals revealed
Think before you drink.
The FDA has recalled 28 beverages so far in 2024, The Daily Mail reported.
All but four of the drinks were recalled because they had drugs, bacteria or harmful chemicals in them that the company didn’t disclose.
The recalled drinks include a pain-relieving tea called Himalayan pain relief tea, which didn’t disclose an anti-inflammatory medication ingredient on its label.
Martinelli’s Apple Juice was also recalled because it contained arsenic, a toxic metal that may increase the risk of bladder and skin cancer.
Around 1.9 million bottles of Fiji Water, made by Natural Waters of Viti Limited, were recalled after three types of bacteria were found in the water in addition to the mineral manganese, which in high amounts can cause brain damage.
And just recently, four drinks produced by Charles Boggini Company called Pink Lemonade, Yellow Lemonade and Yellow Lemonade X, as well as the flavoring Cola Flavoring Base were recalled over food dyes linked to cancer risk.
Those dyes, which were not disclosed by the company as an ingredient, include Red40 and Yellow 5.
The dyes have benzidine, which is carcinogenic to humans and animals.
The Cola Flavoring contained undeclared sulfites, preservatives that can cause allergic skin reactions, digestive issues, and asthma in people with sulfite sensitivity, according to Cleveland Clinic.
A former FDA and USDA advisor and food safety expert at Northeastern University in Boston said that drinks are sometimes sold to the public before proper checks are done on them.
“There are a lot of drinks that have been scrutinized of late and a lot of it has to do with labeling and undeclared ingredients,” Dr. Detwiler told the Daily Mail.
The FDA faces pressure to crack down on food and beverage companies, Detwiler explained.
Here’s a list of some of the beverages recalled so far this year:
Schweppes Zero Sugar Gingerale
PepsiCo’s Mug Root Beer
Martinelli’s Apple Juice
Natural Waters of Viti Limited’s Fiji Water
Charles Boggini Company’s Cola Flavoring Base
Charles Boggini Company’s Pink Lemonade
Charles Boggini Company’s Yellow Lemonade
Charles Boggini Company’s Yellow Lemonade X
The Wiedemann Company’s Tapee Tea
Rise Brewing Organic Original Oat Milk
Rise Brewing Organic Vanilla Oat Milk
Nordic Naturals Baby’s Vitamin D3 Liquid
Barsotti Organic Carrot Juice
Trader Joe’s 100% Juice Organic Carrot Juice
Powerade Zero Mixed Berry
Powerade Zero Fruit Punch
Powerade Mountain Berry Blast
Waiakea Hawaiin Volcanic Water
Enfamil Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder
House of Coffee Beans bags
Longreen Reishi Coffee
Longreen Cordyceps coffee
Xlim Express Coffee
Yogi Echinacea Immune Support Tea
Sammy’s Milk Goat Milk Toddler Formula
Crecelac Powdered Goat Milk Infant Formula
Mt.Capra Goat Milk Formula Recipe Kit