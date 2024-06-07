The 28 sodas, juices and other drinks recalled by the FDA over harmful chemicals revealed

Think before you drink.

The FDA has recalled 28 beverages so far in 2024, The Daily Mail reported.

All but four of the drinks were recalled because they had drugs, bacteria or harmful chemicals in them that the company didn’t disclose.

Drinks have been recalled for having harmful or undisclosed ingredients. Rawpixel.com – stock.adobe.com

The recalled drinks include a pain-relieving tea called Himalayan pain relief tea, which didn’t disclose an anti-inflammatory medication ingredient on its label.

Martinelli’s Apple Juice was also recalled because it contained arsenic, a toxic metal that may increase the risk of bladder and skin cancer.

Around 1.9 million bottles of Fiji Water, made by Natural Waters of Viti Limited, were recalled after three types of bacteria were found in the water in addition to the mineral manganese, which in high amounts can cause brain damage.

Cola Flavoring Base was recalled over undeclared sulfites. Daisy Daisy – stock.adobe.com

And just recently, four drinks produced by Charles Boggini Company called Pink Lemonade, Yellow Lemonade and Yellow Lemonade X, as well as the flavoring Cola Flavoring Base were recalled over food dyes linked to cancer risk.

Those dyes, which were not disclosed by the company as an ingredient, include Red40 and Yellow 5.

The dyes have benzidine, which is carcinogenic to humans and animals.

Some of the recalled beverages contained potentially carcinogenic dyes. monticellllo – stock.adobe.com

The Cola Flavoring contained undeclared sulfites, preservatives that can cause allergic skin reactions, digestive issues, and asthma in people with sulfite sensitivity, according to Cleveland Clinic.

A former FDA and USDA advisor and food safety expert at Northeastern University in Boston said that drinks are sometimes sold to the public before proper checks are done on them.

“There are a lot of drinks that have been scrutinized of late and a lot of it has to do with labeling and undeclared ingredients,” Dr. Detwiler told the Daily Mail.

Enfamil Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder was also recalled. FDA

The FDA faces pressure to crack down on food and beverage companies, Detwiler explained.

Here’s a list of some of the beverages recalled so far this year:

Schweppes Zero Sugar Gingerale PepsiCo’s Mug Root Beer Martinelli’s Apple Juice Natural Waters of Viti Limited’s Fiji Water Charles Boggini Company’s Cola Flavoring Base Charles Boggini Company’s Pink Lemonade Charles Boggini Company’s Yellow Lemonade Charles Boggini Company’s Yellow Lemonade X The Wiedemann Company’s Tapee Tea Rise Brewing Organic Original Oat Milk Rise Brewing Organic Vanilla Oat Milk Nordic Naturals Baby’s Vitamin D3 Liquid Barsotti Organic Carrot Juice Trader Joe’s 100% Juice Organic Carrot Juice Powerade Zero Mixed Berry Powerade Zero Fruit Punch Powerade Mountain Berry Blast Waiakea Hawaiin Volcanic Water Enfamil Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder House of Coffee Beans bags Longreen Reishi Coffee Longreen Cordyceps coffee Xlim Express Coffee Yogi Echinacea Immune Support Tea Sammy’s Milk Goat Milk Toddler Formula Enfamil Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder Crecelac Powdered Goat Milk Infant Formula Mt.Capra Goat Milk Formula Recipe Kit