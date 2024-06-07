The 28 sodas, juices and other drinks recalled by the FDA over harmful chemicals revealed

Drink recall
Think before you drink.

The FDA has recalled 28 beverages so far in 2024, The Daily Mail reported.

All but four of the drinks were recalled because they had drugs, bacteria or harmful chemicals in them that the company didn’t disclose.

Drinks have been recalled for having harmful or undisclosed ingredients. Rawpixel.com – stock.adobe.com
The recalled drinks include a pain-relieving tea called Himalayan pain relief tea, which didn’t disclose an anti-inflammatory medication ingredient on its label.

Martinelli’s Apple Juice was also recalled because it contained arsenic, a toxic metal that may increase the risk of bladder and skin cancer.

Around 1.9 million bottles of Fiji Water, made by Natural Waters of Viti Limited, were recalled after three types of bacteria were found in the water in addition to the mineral manganese, which in high amounts can cause brain damage.

Cola Flavoring Base was recalled over undeclared sulfites. Daisy Daisy – stock.adobe.com
And just recently, four drinks produced by Charles Boggini Company called Pink Lemonade, Yellow Lemonade and Yellow Lemonade X, as well as the flavoring Cola Flavoring Base were recalled over food dyes linked to cancer risk.

Those dyes, which were not disclosed by the company as an ingredient, include Red40 and Yellow 5.

The dyes have benzidine, which is carcinogenic to humans and animals.

Some of the recalled beverages contained potentially carcinogenic dyes. monticellllo – stock.adobe.com
The Cola Flavoring contained undeclared sulfites, preservatives that can cause allergic skin reactions, digestive issues, and asthma in people with sulfite sensitivity, according to Cleveland Clinic.

A former FDA and USDA advisor and food safety expert at Northeastern University in Boston said that drinks are sometimes sold to the public before proper checks are done on them.

“There are a lot of drinks that have been scrutinized of late and a lot of it has to do with labeling and undeclared ingredients,” Dr. Detwiler told the Daily Mail.

Enfamil Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder was also recalled. FDA
The FDA faces pressure to crack down on food and beverage companies, Detwiler explained.

Here’s a list of some of the beverages recalled so far this year:

  1. Schweppes Zero Sugar Gingerale

  2. PepsiCo’s Mug Root Beer

  3. Martinelli’s Apple Juice

  4. Natural Waters of Viti Limited’s Fiji Water

  5. Charles Boggini Company’s Cola Flavoring Base

  6. Charles Boggini Company’s Pink Lemonade

  7. Charles Boggini Company’s Yellow Lemonade

  8. Charles Boggini Company’s Yellow Lemonade X

  9. The Wiedemann Company’s Tapee Tea

  10. Rise Brewing Organic Original Oat Milk

  11. Rise Brewing Organic Vanilla Oat Milk

  12. Nordic Naturals Baby’s Vitamin D3 Liquid

  13. Barsotti Organic Carrot Juice

  14. Trader Joe’s 100% Juice Organic Carrot Juice

  15. Powerade Zero Mixed Berry

  16. Powerade Zero Fruit Punch

  17. Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

  18. Waiakea Hawaiin Volcanic Water

  19. Enfamil Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder

  20. House of Coffee Beans bags

  21. Longreen Reishi Coffee

  22. Longreen Cordyceps coffee

  23. Xlim Express Coffee

  24. Yogi Echinacea Immune Support Tea

  25. Sammy’s Milk Goat Milk Toddler Formula

  26. Enfamil Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder

  27. Crecelac Powdered Goat Milk Infant Formula

  28. Mt.Capra Goat Milk Formula Recipe Kit