28 people rescued after being stuck upside down on amusement park ride

Nearly 30 riders were left suspended upside down on an amusement park ride that malfunctioned June 14 in Portland, Oregon.

The accident happened at 2:55 p.m when the AtmosFEAR ride suddenly stopped working at its highest point, Oaks Amusement Park said in a statement on X.

The 28 people onboard were left stranded 50 feet in the air for about 30 minutes while emergency responders arrived on the scene and worked with the park's maintenance crew to bring everyone down to safety.

On the ground, the passengers were assessed by emergency personnel. Everyone was reported to be "safe," Portland Fire & Rescue said on Facebook.

Oaks Amusement Park said, “One rider with pre-existing medical conditions was transported to the hospital for further evaluation, out of an abundance of caution."

Yesterday afternoon Portland Fire responded to Oaks Park Amusement Park for a rope rescue call with a ride stuck in an... Posted by Portland Fire & Rescue on Saturday, June 15, 2024

Portland teens Daniel Allen and Jordan Harding, who boarded the ride, recalled what it was like to be left dangling in the air on the AtmosFEAR. They told NBC affiliate KGW of Portland that they visited the park to celebrate their high school graduation and were "excited" to go on the ride until things took a turn.

“When you get stuck up there, I don’t think you’re so excited anymore," Allen said.

“We were just freaking out,” Harding added. “People were crying. They were just putting into the universe what they wanted to say for their last words.”

The AtmosFEAR ride is a large pendulum that swings back and forth in the air, temporarily stopping upside down. When the ride didn't move from the 180-degree position after a few seconds, Harding knew that something was wrong.

“That position is just so uncomfortable physically,” she said. “25 minutes. My entire waist below was asleep.”

According to Oaks Amusement Park, the AtmosFEAR "has been in operation since 2021 and has operated without incident to this point."

The ride has been closed "until further notice," the amusement park said.

"Oaks Park Management was in immediate contact with the manufacturer and will work with both the manufacturer and state inspectors to identify the cause of the stoppage," the statement read.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com