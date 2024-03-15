28-year-old Lexington man dies in early morning collision with tractor trailer

A 28-year-old Lexington man died Thursday morning after his vehicle collided with a tractor trailer on Platt Springs Road.

Dakotah Troupe Turner was driving west on Platt Springs Road in a 1997 GMC SUV when he struck a 2023 tractor-trailer attempting to turn eastbound onto the road from a private driveway.

The collision occurred about 4:25 a.m. Thursday on the 4900 block of Platt Springs Road near Winchester Drive, west of South Congaree, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Turner was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office said.

The coroner’s office and highway patrol continue to investigate the collision.