28-year-old dies after fiery motorcycle crash

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – A 28-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead after crashing his bike into a pole.

The accident happened around 1 a.m. on Monday near State Road and Fruitland Drive in Parma.

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on State Road when he struck a utility pole. The man was then thrown from the bike.

When officers arrived on the scene, the motorcycle was on fire and the pole was cracked.

Police attempted life-saving measures on the man. He was then transported to a nearby hospital but officials said he did not survive.





According to Capt. Daniel Ciryak, the accident is still under investigation ” but speed and alcohol may be contributing factors.”

The accident temporarily closed a portion of State Road.

