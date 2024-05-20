28-year-old Atwater man arrested Sunday in Green after car, gun theft

Summit County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 28-year-old Atwater man wanted for car theft and firearm theft Sunday evening, according to authorities.

At about 6 p.m., the Uniontown Police Department began pursuing the suspect on foot for car theft when the chase led to the city of Green near Mayfair Road. Uniontown and other local authorities, including the Summit County Sheriff's office, were alerted to the suspect's presence by a local business owner, who reported the suspect had pointed a gun at him, a release said.

Deputies along with a Sheriff's K9 Unit chased the suspect through a nearby wooded area and captured him. The suspect was unarmed at the time of his capture. The gun was later recovered and was found to be stolen from a car in Green, a release said. The stolen BMW was also found.

The suspect was booked into Summit County Jail for aggravated menacing (a first-degree misdemeanor), having weapons under disability (third-degree felony), theft of a motor vehicle (fourth-degree felony) and theft of a firearm (fifth-degree felony). The suspect was booked into Summit County Jail.

Additional charges are pending.

Reporter Anthony Thompson can be reached at ajthompson@gannett.com, or on Twitter @athompsonABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 28-year-old man arrested in Green after stealing car and gun