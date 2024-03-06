These 28 Bradenton-area restaurants, food trucks get near-perfect health inspections

The Bradenton Herald regularly reports on local restaurants that don’t pass inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

But readers have frequently asked which restaurants have done well during inspectors’ visits, too, and we agree they deserve a shout-out.

Passing inspection without flaw is no easy feat. Florida bases its inspection standards on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Food Code, which contains many, many possible violations. These Bradenton-area restaurants did more than pass their regular state inspection — they aced it.

These local businesses earned perfect or near-perfect health inspections from Feb. 19 to March 1.

Appalachian Grill, 6832 14th St. W. #2, Bradenton (Catering business)

Arby’s, 11507 U.S. 301, Parrish

Bonefish Grill, 8101 Cooper Creek Blvd., Sarasota

Camacho’s Best Tacos, 1104 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto (Mobile food business) (No violations)

Camacho’s Best Tacos, 1112 29th Ave. W., Bradenton (Mobile food business)

Camacho’s Best Tacos, 1714 14th St. W., Bradenton (Mobile food business) (No violations)

El Charro y la Dama LLC, 2801 14th St. W., Bradenton (Mobile food business) (No violations)

La Esperanza Cafeteria, 5704 14th St. W., Bradenton (Mobile food business) (No violations)

Frutta Bowls, 14555 State Road 70 E., Lakewood Ranch

Hamilton’s Concessions, 15107 Garnet Trail, Lakewood Ranch (Mobile food business) (No violations)

Honey Tree Cafe, 8315 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota

Marshall’s Southwest Spaghetti Sauce, 3413 Cortez Road W., Bradenton (Catering business) (No violations)

North Shore Cafe, 304 Pine Ave., Anna Maria (No violations)

NY Italian Sausage (Food truck) (No violations)

La Patrona del Mofongo & Algo Mas LLC, 2801 14th St. W., Bradenton (Mobile food business) (No violations)

Pinchers Crab Shack, 10707 Rodeo Dr., Lakewood Ranch

Poppo’s Hub, 5942 34th St W. #114, Bradenton

PopStroke, 195 University Town Center Dr., Sarasota (No violations)

Sam’s Seafood & Grill, 3108 First St., Bradenton

Shake Pit, 3801 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

T-Bone’s Famous Smokin’ Bar-B-Que, 5501 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach (Food truck) (No violations)

Taco El Tio Guicho, 3401 14th St. W., Bradenton (Mobile food business) (No violations)

Tacos Hidalgo, 7251 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota (Mobile food business) (No violations)

Tacos la Pasadita, 4808 U.S. 19, Palmetto (Food truck)

Taqueria Mi Rancho, 3603 15th St. E., Bradenton (Food truck)

Taqueria Mily, 2801 14th St. W., Bradenton (Mobile food business) (No violations)

Wendy’s, 6600 S.R. 64, Bradenton

Woody’s River Roo Pub & Grill, 5717 18th St. E., Ellenton (No violations)

Restaurants in Florida are licensed and routinely inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Diners can report health and cleanliness issues at a restaurant anywhere in the state by filing a complaint with the agency.