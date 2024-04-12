I-279/I-579 HOV lanes to be closed this weekend

The HOV lanes on I-279 and I-579 will be closed for the entirety of the weekend.

PennDOT announced Friday morning that the HOV lanes were closed due to a power outage.

Friday afternoon, PennDOT said the lanes will be closed for the entirety of the weekend.

