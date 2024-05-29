I-275 westbound partially blocked near CVG due to semi crash, fire and fuel spill

Traffic backs up onto southbound Interstate 71/75 at westbound I-275 Wednesday morning. An overnight crash is still partially blocking westbound I-275 between this interchange and Minneola Pike near Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

There are major delays on the highway closest to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Wednesday morning.

Be sure to give yourself extra time if you are headed that way on westbound Interstate 275 in Erlanger.

Only two lanes are open while crews continue to clean up an overnight crash between two semis, a fire and a fuel spill, according to Erlanger police.

The incident initially closed all westbound lanes for hours halfway between the I-71/71 and I-275 interchange and the Mineola Pike exit. It was reported shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, said Erlanger Police Sg. Kyle Thornberry.

Traffic could not be diverted for more than two hours for safety reasons while fire crews put out a fire and state road crews cleaned up a fuel spill from one of the semis, he said.

The highway “has been virtually shut down all night,” Sgt. Thornberry said. “We hope to get this open soon and get everything back to normal.”

A semi hauling a trailer full of furniture rear-ended a semi without a trailer and the first semi’s engine burst into flames, said Fire Battalion Chief Justin Brinkman.

The fire shot 10-15 feet into the air at one point as it spread to the semi’s cab and trailer, igniting the furniture as well.

“It was pretty impressive,” the battalion chief said.

Crews were slowed as they battled the fire because they had to stop and haul out sofas and recliners to reach the rest of the trailer.

They also had to deal with a fuel spill.

The same semi’s diesel tank ruptured during the crash and leaked about half a tank of diesel fuel onto the highway, he said.

He estimated 300-400 feet of fuel seeped onto the highway “like a glaze. It wasn’t pouring out or anything. It kind of left a thin film of diesel fuel on the interstate.”

Luckily, he said, the fuel did not ignite.

Fire crews, meanwhile, put out the fire but the trailer is still a total loss, he said.

One of the semi drivers, the one driving the truck without a trailer, was transported to St. Elizabeth Florence with minor injuries, fire and police officials say.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Enquirer media partner Fox 19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Major delays on I-275 West near airport due to crash cleanup