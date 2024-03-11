27-year-old veteran dies after hit-and-run crash in Downtown Indy, family says

INDIANAPOLIS -- The mother of 27-year-old Brandon Breedlove confirmed to CBS 4 that her son died Sunday after he and two friends were hit by a car in Downtown Indy early Saturday morning. Brandon and his friends were getting ready to cross the street when a car drove on to the sidewalk, hit them and then took off. It happened at Massachusetts and College Avenues. The alleged driver, 27-year-old Salvador Banales, was arrested yesterday at the Indianapolis airport. Brandon's family said he was caught after returning his damaged rental car. Brandon's mom said he was a graduate of Danville High School and a veteran of the air force. His organs will be donated and will save 3 lives. As for the suspect, he's scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday. https://cbs4indy.com/news/3-injured-in-hit-and-run-in-downtown-indianapolis/

View comments