27-year-old Oshkosh man indicted on federal child pornography charges as repeat offender

OSHKOSH ― A 27-year-old Oshkosh man faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a $250,00 fine after being indicted on federal child pornography charges as a repeat offender.

The indictment alleges Dakota J. DeGroot possessed electronic files containing child pornography in January.

DeGroot was previously convicted of possessing child pornography in Winnebago County Circuit Court in 2016.

According to the indictment, DeGroot is being accused of having two electronic images depicting a pre-pubescent female involved in sexual acts with an adult male.

The case was investigated by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.

