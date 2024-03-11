27-year-old Newton man arrested after armed robberies in Brighton and Roxbury, police say

A 27-year-old Newton man has been arrested after two armed robberies at a 7-Eleven in Brighton and a market in Roxbury in February, police said.

Daniel Robinson was arrested at about 4:15 p.m. on Friday by members of the Boston Police Youth Violence Strike Force in the area of 1077 Washington Street, Newton.

Police arrested Robinson on a warrant out of Brighton District Court for armed robbery with a firearm, assault and battery, and assault with a dangerous weapon, in connection with an armed robbery on Feb. 6 in Brighton. He is expected to be arraigned in Brighton District Court.

Detectives will also seek additional charges out of Roxbury District Court in relation to a similar incident in Roxbury, which also occurred on Feb. 6.

In both armed robberies, the suspect -- wearing all black clothing, a black hooded jacket, black shoes, a black mask and gloves -- brandished a gun, police said.

At about 11:46 a.m. on Feb. 6, officers responded to the area of 584 Washington St. in Brighton for a report of an armed robbery, police said. Officers responding to the 7-Eleven were told that the suspect pulled out a gun from his waistband, demanded money, and then jumped over the counter and stole approximately $400 to $500 from the cash register. The suspect fled the area towards Montfern Avenue.

An hour later, at about 12:50 p.m. on Feb. 6, officers responded to the area of 517 Warren St. in Roxbury for a report of an armed robbery with a firearm. Officers responding to the Paradise Market were told that the suspect brandished a gun and stole approximately $800. The suspect fled the area towards Elm Hill Avenue.

Police said the description of the suspect in both armed robberies matched.

