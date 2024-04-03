27-year-old Milton man dies after crashing car into tree near Willard Norris Road

A Milton man is dead after he crashed into a tree near an intersection in Milton Wednesday.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of Andys Lane and Jays Way around 7 a.m. and found the 27-year-old in his sedan.

"Vehicle 1 was negotiating a left turn when (it) went off the roadway striking a tree," an FHP report says. "Driver 1 was pronounced deceased at the scene."

FHP did not release further information.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Milton man dies after crashing car into tree during intersection turn