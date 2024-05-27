27-year-old man in stable condition after being shot by Oxnard police officers

Two Oxnard police officers shot at a 27-year-old Oxnard man who was allegedly holding a sharp object late Sunday night, sending him to the hospital where he remained in stable condition.

The Oxnard Police Department said in a news release it received multiple calls around 11:26 p.m. about a man with a sharp object walking in traffic around the 500 block of North Ventura Road, near the intersection of Doris Avenue. The area is north of Oxnard Airport near residential neighborhoods and agricultural fields.

Police officials said that while at the scene, officers learned the Oxnard man had an outstanding arrest warrant for an attempted murder in an unrelated stabbing. Officers gave the man commands, but when he did not comply, he was shot, according to the police.

Oxnard police were involved in the shooting of a man late Sunday, May 26, 2024, in the 500 block of North Ventura Road, near the intersection of Doris Avenue.

The Oxnard police said its officers and emergency medical personnel gave the man aid, and he was transported to Ventura County Medical Center.

Neither officer was injured. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, according to Oxnard police.

The name of the man shot was not released.

Cmdr. Greg Harasymowycz said around 7:30 a.m. he could not release any additional information about the officers such as their names, how long they've been with the agency or whether either has been involved in a similar shooting. He also could not provide a timeline when more details would be released.

"We don't know what the time is for that, but it usually occurs a couples day after," he said.

The police commander also did not have more information about the man shot, including what the sharp object was or about his warrant for the attempted murder.

Oxnard police said in its news release that the officer’s body-worn camera captured the incident. The department planned to release the footage at a later date but did not specify when.

The department’s major crimes unit, in conjunction with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, is investigating the incident.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to contact Detective Adam Aguilar at 805-385-7680 or adam.aguilar@oxnardpd.org.

