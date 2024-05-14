27-year-old man arrested in connection with three killings in Jackson. See what happened

Jackson police arrested a 27-year-old man Friday evening after he allegedly killed three people in separate incidents in 2023.

According to a Saturday press release, JPD's Action Team took Jimal Tarvin, 27, into custody at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday.

JPD Public Information Officer Tommie Brown confirmed to the Clarion Ledger on Monday that police charged Tarvin with three counts of homicide for the murders of Jamie Hoard, whose age was not available; Nicole Garrett, 44; and Travis Burrell, 22.

Below is the information on the three homicides that Brown provided to the Clarion Ledger:

'A lose, lose situation:' April proves to be exceptionally violent in Jackson, MS. See homicide totals for month

Hoard: On June 21, 2023, a shooting involving Hoard and Tarvin was "over an altercation" in the 200 block of Woodrow Wilson near Bailey Avenue. Brown said officers responded to the scene sometime around midnight. No more details were provided.

Garrett: On June 22, 2023, a shooting involving Garrett and Tarvin took place at the intersection of Livingston Road and Northside Drive. Tarvin assumed Garrett was "following him," thus leading Tarvin to shooting Garrett, Brown said. Garrett suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and she later died at a local hospital. Brown said there is "some investigation still ongoing" for this case.

Burrell: On Sept. 9, 2023, a shooting involving Burrell and Tarvin took place on Woodway Drive. Brown said when officers arrived at the location, they found Burrell with multiple gunshot wounds. Burrell was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. The motive for this killing is still "not clear," Brown said.

Police said Tarvin also had an additional warrant for shooting into an occupied vehicle.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: 27-year-old kills three people in Jackson MS, police say