27 News uncovers ‘error’ in KTA toll calculator

TOPEKA (KSNT) — As Kansas transitions to cashless tolling next month, some drivers may be concerned about how the new ‘way of the road’ could impact their commute. However, if they’re searching for how much they’ll be paying online, they may come across an error in how it’s calculated.

27 News uncovered the mistake, after digging into the new toll rates Tuesday evening. In a phone call, Rachel Bell, a spokeswoman for the ‘Kansas Turnpike Authority,’ said there’s an “error” that appears for their location at Exit 202.

When searching for the new rate that will be calculated for the drive from Topeka (Exit 183) to West Lawrence (Exit 202), the “transponder-based rate” appears as $1.16 for K-Tag customers. Instead, Bell said that the number price for the rate should be reflected as $1.06.

Bell said the issue will be addressed Wednesday morning.

The rate is still higher than what drivers currently pay for tolls at the Exit 202 location, which is currently reflected as $1.00 for that commute. However, Bell said that while some of the locations may reflect an increase in the amount drivers will pay for tolls, most trips on the turnpike will cost less for drivers.

