More than two dozen endangered exotic birds were seized at Area Port of Nogales by border agents, according to a Monday news release by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The 27 Amazon parrots being smuggled into the U.S. through the Mariposa Crossing were found in a passenger vehicle by port personnel, the agency said. The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora protects these birds, the agency noted.

There were 25 white-fronted Amazon parrots and two lilac-crowned Amazon parrots — each valued between $800 and $3,000 — concealed inside a crate and covered by a dark cloth, according to the agency. It was unclear when the seizure of the birds happened.

"Parrots and other birds can also be a source of various animal diseases, some of which are transmittable to humans," the press release read. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service planned to seek criminal prosecution, Customs and Border Protection said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 27 endangered parrots seized at US-Mexico border in Nogales