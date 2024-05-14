26-year-old Sparta man convicted in 2016 Fond du Lac firebombing of Doty Street home

FOND DU LAC – A 26-year-old Sparta man was found guilty of three felonies related to a 2016 firebombing on Doty Street.

Elliot J. Schneider was convicted of damage of property by use of explosives, first-degree reckless endangering safety and felony bail jumping, according to a May 13 news release from Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.

At quarter to midnight July 9, 2016, the Fond du Lac Police Department and Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue responded to a fire at a two-story duplex on Doty Street. Crews quickly put out the fire, but found a hole blown in the south wall and other damage in the area, according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators found evidence of a bomb in the area, and security camera footage showed the explosion taking place in front of the home at around 10:55 p.m., with two people passing through a Division Street driveway 5 minutes later.

Four people had been inside the house at the time of the explosion, and one sustained multiple head, neck and abdominal injuries that needed treatment at St. Agnes Hospital by the next morning.

Witness testimony and other evidence indicated Schneider built the bomb and paid Jonas M. Johnson $175 to place it in the house's mailbox in retaliation for one occupant of the house "ripping off" Schneider. That person wasn't home at the time of the explosion.

Man arrested for fleeing after crash: 20-year-old Fond du Lac man led police pursuit after crashing his car in suspected drunk driving incident

Johnson was convicted in February 2023 of first-degree reckless injury, first-degree reckless endangering safety and damaging property with explosives. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 23 in front of Judge Andrew Christenson, while Schneider's is set for May 24 in front of Judge Anthony Nehls.

Schneider's case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Gordon Leech.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and the city of Fond du Lac Police Department led the investigation, with assistance from the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Agency.

Why we cover courts: This report is part of The Reporter's mission to fulfill our obligation to follow criminal cases from arrest to their conclusion. The aim is to shine a light on the criminal justice process so readers can see how publicly funded law enforcement and courts function.

Contact Daphne Lemke at dlemke@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Fond du Lac firebombing: Sparta man convicted in July 2016 incident