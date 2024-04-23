26-year-old man shot and killed in Brooklyn

A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Tuesday, police said.

Police were called to Rogers Ave. near Park Place in Crown Heights for reports of a man shot just before 4:10 p.m., cops said.

When they arrived, they discovered a 26-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the neck and stomach.

Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital, where he died just before 4:40 p.m., police said.

A gunman wearing a gray shirt and black pants was spotted taking off on foot eastbound on Park Place, they added.

Cops were working to track him down later Tuesday afternoon.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.