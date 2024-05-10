26-year-old man killed in afternoon shooting in Suffolk

A man was killed in a shooting in Suffolk Thursday evening.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Blythewood Lane following a report of shots fired at about 6:38 p.m. Officers found 26-year-old Darrell Lamont Knight, Jr., of Suffolk, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Knight died at the scene. Police have not shared any additional information. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com