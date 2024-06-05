26-year-old man dead, 19-year-old man arrested in Millsboro shooting

A 26-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old man is in jail after a shooting in Millsboro on Tuesday.

Around 10:45 a.m., police responded to a shooting on Saint Thomas Boulevard, in the St. Helen's Crossing community, and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, a Delaware State Police news release said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

An investigation identified Malachi Waters of Millsboro as the suspect, police said, and later Tuesday, he fled when they attempted to stop his vehicle in Delmar. He was eventually apprehended over the state line in Delmar, Maryland.

Upon extradition to Delaware, Waters will be charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said.

Jordaan Brummell, 26, was shot and killed in Millsboro June 4, 2024.

Police have not yet identified the victim of the shooting, but his father, Jay Brummell, identified him as Jordaan Brummell. He had two sons, Jay Brummell said.

"He was ahead of his time. Natural-born leader and a great son," Jay Brummell said. "Tragic situation."

Jordaan Brummell was employed by the Early College School at Delaware State University in Dover, his father said, and coached junior varsity basketball there.

"The Early College School extends our deepest, heartfelt condolences to those who loved him as we did. He will be immeasurably missed," a Facebook post from the school said. Support is being offered to students.

