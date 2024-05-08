26-year-old kills man and steals $60, then gets wings for her and boyfriend, cops say

A man offered a woman $60 to perform a sex act, then she killed him and spent the money on hot wings, Tennessee authorities said.

Kenyetta Hayes, 26, was at a gas station when a man approached her and offered her money in exchange for oral sex, Hayes told the Memphis Police Department, according to an arrest affidavit.

Hayes later told authorities she was never going to go through with the sex act and instead planned to rob him, police said.

When they arrived at a nearby park, Hayes shot and killed the man and took his money before she’s seen on video running away, investigators said.

Then, she used the money to get two hot wings combos for her and her boyfriend, police said.

First responders said they found the man dead in the park shortly before 8 a.m. on May 6 and shared footage of a person of interest leaving the scene.

Media outlets and police began circulating the footage, seeking information.

Then, officers said they received a late-night call.

Hayes’ mother told them she recognized her daughter on the news, and they asked her to bring her daughter in to speak with them, police said.

The 26-year-old told investigators she was “thirsty for money,” police said in the affidavit.

She was booked in Shelby County Jail on May 7 on a charge of first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery, records show. Her attorney information is not available.

Memphis police have not identified the slain man.

Customer angry over McDonald’s order shoots, kills man trying to calm him, TX cops say

Little Caesars manager shot dead inside restaurant, Georgia cops say. ‘Loved his job’

Sheriff requests nude photos from inmate in exchange for favorable treatment, feds say

Officer raped pretrial detainees he was transporting, feds say. He’s going to prison