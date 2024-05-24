26-year-old fatally shot in his Seabrook home. Gunfire from road hit multiple homes

A 26-year-old man was shot to death inside his Seabrook home Thursday night.

Around 11 p.m., deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office were called to Martin Lane for a report of shots fired and a gunshot victim. They found Trevon Watson with a fatal gunshot wound.

The shots were fired from the road, according to Master Sgt. Danny Allen, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Three other homes were hit by gunfire, but Watson’s home is believed to have been the target, Allen said.

The shooting remains under investigation. There had been no arrest as of Friday morning, and investigators have not publicly named a suspect.

An autopsy was being performed Friday, according to Shane Bowers, deputy coroner at the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information related to this investigation to contact Investigator Wilfong at 843-255-3439, or if wishing to remain anonymous and for a possible reward, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.