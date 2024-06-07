26 migrants found, 7 arrested in human smuggling operation near San Antonio

Authorities discovered over two dozen migrants in a hidden compartment of a trailer on Thursday, resulting in the arrest of seven smuggling suspects and the hospitalization of 11 individuals over heat-related injuries.

The trailer, suspected of involvement in a smuggling operation, was tracked from the U.S.-Mexico border to a rural residence outside San Antonio, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Twenty-six migrants were found inside what Salazar described as a shack with holes in the floor. Water was unavailable, and temperatures soared into the upper 90s, expected to exceed 100 degrees. According to Salazar, all those hospitalized are unlikely to face life-threatening conditions at this point.

"We think everybody is out of the woods, as far as losing their life," he said.

Recent sting comes two years after nation's deadliest human smuggling episode in June 2022

Just two years ago, San Antonio made national headlines as it became known for the nation's deadliest human smuggling event.

In a similar scenario, 53 migrants — including eight children — died in a semi-trailer that had been driven from Laredo in June 2022. The trailer had a malfunctioning air-conditioning unit, and when authorities found the trailer, 48 migrants had already died due to extreme heat. They were from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

In Thursday's smuggling episode, all migrants appeared to be adults, Salazar said. Their nationalities were not immediately confirmed, but one woman told authorities she was from Guatemala and had paid $16,000 to be brought to the U.S.

He alleged that Mexican cartels were responsible for the operation on Thursday, adding that bulletproof vests and rifles were also found on the property.

“Clearly cartel-related,” Salazar said. “This is the fault of the bloodthirsty organizations that are bringing them across and putting them in harm’s way.”

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 26 migrants found, 7 arrested in human smuggling operation in Texas