These 26 Hilarious Political Tweets From 2024 Are The Perfect Reminder That We're Living In A Reality Show
It's an election year, folks, which means the political humor has been funnier than ever. Here's a list of the most hilarious political tweets people have posted online in 2024 thus far:
1.
Meanwhile, in New York tonight. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/t7vHZtTsUB
— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) January 27, 2024
Fulton County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images / @acnewsitics
2.
Ron DeSantis the minute he dropped out of the presidential race: pic.twitter.com/dQqmtjEp29
— eric (@MrEAnders) January 22, 2024
HBO / @MrEAnders
3.
This is the funniest line from a politician pic.twitter.com/ekXxXE7H8P
— Kaden (@kaden53535) February 26, 2024
@kaden53535
4.
I posted a close-up of Trump’s neck and X labeled it as containing adult content! LMAO! pic.twitter.com/ZgzQFQj9dH
— Jen (@JenResistedAGN) January 27, 2024
@JenResistedAGN
5.
My lasting memory of Ron DeSantis….😂 pic.twitter.com/KNAjNX25f9
— Mark 🍁 (@Markfry809) January 22, 2024
FOX News / @Markfry809
6.
It's me. Hi. I'm the problem. It's me. pic.twitter.com/PbiV6Mnaoh
— Melissa Murray (@ProfMMurray on Threads 🧵) (@ProfMMurray) March 8, 2024
@ProfMMurray
7.
Barbie has a great day every day, but Ken only has a great day if Barbie looks at him. https://t.co/iiL1U0sbNb
— Emily Favreau (@emilyfavreau) March 8, 2024
CNN / @chrislongview / @emilyfavreau
8.
I’m not above finding this hilarious. pic.twitter.com/zKG542SVBf
— John Collins (@Logically_JC) February 27, 2024
C-SPAN / @Logically_JC
9.
I had to tape a piece of paper on my TV. pic.twitter.com/Gz2yFR9AGX
— LAinRearView 🇺🇦 🌊 (@LAinRearView) March 8, 2024
@LAinRearView / MSNBC
10.
at a high school and a student airplayed their iPad pic.twitter.com/4PT0IXDayt
— Deb JJ Lee (they) (@jdebbiel) February 10, 2024
@jdebbiel
11.
everytime i think about why america is falling apart pic.twitter.com/dWDDv3wJ4N
— pidge 🕊️✨ (@miss_pidgey) March 19, 2024
Nickelodeon / @miss_pidgey
12.
they should let Biden hit a dab pen then just send him out on stage and see what happens
— Saint Joseph (@JuliusIrvington) January 12, 2024
@JuliusIrvington
13.
Lmaoooo 😭 😭 😭 😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/td7FOVB3S8
— SATIRE Shu of the Deep State™ (@DeepState_Shu2) February 23, 2024
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images @DeepState_Shu2
14.
ron desantis spent like $200M and all he accomplished was broadcasting to the whole world that he wears high heels inside his boots and eats pudding with his fingers
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) January 21, 2024
@ndrew_lawrence
15.
STATE OF THE UNION PROP BET MORTAL 🔒 OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/ZQgHWLWo1Q
— The Lord of Leisure (@LeisureGod69) March 7, 2024
@LeisureGod69
16.
Lincoln to Ulysses S. Grant: pic.twitter.com/OLYpzze4ej
— Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) April 12, 2024
@OrangePaulp
17.
Nikki Haley renamed her husband pic.twitter.com/meUNigI54l
— Andrew Prokop (@awprokop) January 3, 2024
@awprokop
18.
Niners versus Chiefs pic.twitter.com/MovXKO9STd
— (parody) 𝕯𝖗𝖊𝖆𝖉 (@Dread_Botlord) January 29, 2024
CNN / @Dread_Botlord
19.
god please take jason kelce’s pain and give it to the supreme court
— sydney 🫶 (@sydneyscout13) March 4, 2024
@sydneyscout13
20.
If you're looking for eclipse glasses right now you understand why same day voter registration is important
— Jake M. Grumbach (@JakeMGrumbach) April 8, 2024
@JakeMGrumbach
21.
me, at 14, explaining myself after mom and dad discovered “hot men naked” on the family computer’s search history pic.twitter.com/mDBjlVqTkx
— Peter Twinklage (@PeterTwinklage) January 21, 2024
@PeterTwinklage
22.
you all are bad pic.twitter.com/vlGDTDACoV
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) March 9, 2024
FOX News / @AdamParkhomenko
23.
Mom and Dad at my college graduation when he hasn't paid child support since I was 3#SOTU #SOTU2024 pic.twitter.com/9QEYiY1EH7
— Neil C (@RealNeilC) March 8, 2024
CNN / @RealNeilC
24.
Nikki Haley finding out she won the DC primary pic.twitter.com/6GlgdjQUyl
— Joey Hannum (@joeyhannum) March 4, 2024
HBO / @joeyhannum
25.
this is the best thing that's ever aired on the fox news channel pic.twitter.com/pkozxjdDvq
— helena hind (@cynicalzoomer) January 3, 2024
Fox News / @cynicalzoomer
26.
Nick Saban: *retired at age 72*Pete Carroll: *retired at age 72*Congressmen at age 97:pic.twitter.com/arjRsSEQyu
— big virginia tech guy (@PryKnowsBall) January 11, 2024
Hulu / @PryKnowsBall