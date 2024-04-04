26 Brevard schools were named 'Schools of Excellence' by the Florida Board of Education

Does your child attend an excellent school in Brevard? Ask the Florida Board of Education.

In Brevard, 24 traditional schools and two charter schools were named Schools of Excellence by the Florida Board of Education. Most were elementary schools, with 17 Brevard elementary schools being designated as Schools of Excellence.

The Florida Board of Education recognizes a school as a School of Excellence if it has consistently earned a high percentage of possible points in its school grade calculation, placing it in the 80th percentile or higher for schools of the same grade groupings, for at least two of the last three school years.

These are the schools that were recognized.

Elementary

Cape View Elementary

Enterprise Elementary

Freedom 7 Elementary

Gemini Elementary

Holland Elementary

Indialantic Elementary

Lewis Carroll Elementary

Manatee Elementary

Ocean Breeze Elementary

Quest Elementary

Roosevelt Elementary

Sea Park Elementary

South Lake Elementary

Stevenson Elementary

Suntree Elementary

Tropical Elementary

West Melbourne Elementary School for Science

Junior and senior high

DeLaura Middle

Edgewood Jr./Sr. High

West Shore Jr./Sr. High

Satellite High

Viera High

Charter

Educational Horizons Charter

Viera Charter

