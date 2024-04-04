26 Brevard schools were named 'Schools of Excellence' by the Florida Board of Education

Does your child attend an excellent school in Brevard? Ask the Florida Board of Education.

In Brevard, 24 traditional schools and two charter schools were named Schools of Excellence by the Florida Board of Education. Most were elementary schools, with 17 Brevard elementary schools being designated as Schools of Excellence.

The Florida Board of Education recognizes a school as a School of Excellence if it has consistently earned a high percentage of possible points in its school grade calculation, placing it in the 80th percentile or higher for schools of the same grade groupings, for at least two of the last three school years.

These are the schools that were recognized.

Elementary

  • Cape View Elementary

  • Enterprise Elementary

  • Freedom 7 Elementary

  • Gemini Elementary

  • Holland Elementary

  • Indialantic Elementary

  • Lewis Carroll Elementary

  • Manatee Elementary

  • Ocean Breeze Elementary

  • Quest Elementary

  • Roosevelt Elementary

  • Sea Park Elementary

  • South Lake Elementary

  • Stevenson Elementary

  • Suntree Elementary

  • Tropical Elementary

  • West Melbourne Elementary School for Science

Sea Park students celebrated 'Take a Vet to School Day' in November, which the school has celebrated for 15 years for Veterans Day.
Junior and senior high

  • DeLaura Middle

  • Edgewood Jr./Sr. High

  • West Shore Jr./Sr. High

  • Satellite High

  • Viera High

Charter

  • Educational Horizons Charter

  • Viera Charter

