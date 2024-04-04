26 Brevard schools were named 'Schools of Excellence' by the Florida Board of Education
Does your child attend an excellent school in Brevard? Ask the Florida Board of Education.
In Brevard, 24 traditional schools and two charter schools were named Schools of Excellence by the Florida Board of Education. Most were elementary schools, with 17 Brevard elementary schools being designated as Schools of Excellence.
The Florida Board of Education recognizes a school as a School of Excellence if it has consistently earned a high percentage of possible points in its school grade calculation, placing it in the 80th percentile or higher for schools of the same grade groupings, for at least two of the last three school years.
These are the schools that were recognized.
Elementary
Cape View Elementary
Enterprise Elementary
Freedom 7 Elementary
Gemini Elementary
Holland Elementary
Indialantic Elementary
Lewis Carroll Elementary
Manatee Elementary
Ocean Breeze Elementary
Quest Elementary
Roosevelt Elementary
Sea Park Elementary
South Lake Elementary
Stevenson Elementary
Suntree Elementary
Tropical Elementary
West Melbourne Elementary School for Science
Junior and senior high
DeLaura Middle
Edgewood Jr./Sr. High
West Shore Jr./Sr. High
Satellite High
Viera High
Charter
Educational Horizons Charter
Viera Charter
Finch Walker is the education reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. X: @_finchwalker.
This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Florida Board of Education honors 26 Brevard 'Schools of Excellence'