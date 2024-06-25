26 best North Carolina colleges ranked for value by Money: See how they rate

Choosing the right college to attend is a task that requires careful consideration from both parent and student. Academic programs, cost, location, and opportunities are a few factors that come to mind before even filling out an application.

Finding a college worth the price tag can be especially challenging when colleges are not upfront with tuition costs, leaving families in the dark. According to Money, the prices colleges advertise may be reduced through the use of scholarships and grants. Private institutions in particular are known for this.

In its 2024 Best Colleges roundup, Money analyzed 745 colleges in the country. Twenty six North Carolina colleges were named based on alumni salaries, cost of attendance, financial aid, and graduation rates, among other factors. The compilation is not intended for the purpose of "narrowing down" the best colleges, but it may be helpful in determining schools where students are more likely to secure a job that pays well with manageable student debt.

Here are the colleges that were mentioned in N.C. and why.

NC's best colleges in 2024, according to Money

5 stars

Davidson College , Davidson: Acceptance Rate: 17%. Estimated Full Price 2024-25: $78,900. Estimated Price with Average Grant: $28,200. Graduation Rate: 93%

Duke University, Durham: Acceptance Rate: 6%. Estimated Full Price 2024-25: $86,000. Estimated Price with Average Grant: $25,000. Graduation Rate: 95%

4.5 stars

N.C. State University , Raleigh: Acceptance Rate: 47%. Estimated Full Price 2024-25: $26,800. Estimated Price with Average Grant: $15,700. Graduation Rate: 82%

UNC School of the Arts , Winston-Salem: Acceptance Rate: 32%. Estimated Full Price 2024-25: $27,300. Estimated Price with Average Grant: $11,900. Graduation Rate: 73%

UNC Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill : Acceptance Rate: 17%. Estimated Full Price 2024-25: $26,200. Estimated Price with Average Grant: $11,200. Graduation Rate: 90%

Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem: Acceptance Rate: 21%. Estimated Full Price 2024-25: $91,000. Estimated Price with Average Grant: $27,700. Graduation Rate: 89%

3.5 stars

Appalachian State University , Boone: Acceptance Rate: 83%. Estimated Full Price 2024-25: $23,600. Estimated Price with Average Grant: $13,800. Graduation Rate: 73%

Elizabeth City State University , Elizabeth City: Acceptance Rate: 74%. Estimated Full Price 2024-25: $22,600. Estimated Price with Average Grant: $7,500. Graduation Rate: 43%

Elon University , Elon: Acceptance Rate: 74%. Estimated Full Price 2024-25: $62,000. Estimated Price with Average Grant: $43,900. Graduation Rate: 83%

UNC Charlotte , Charlotte: Acceptance Rate: 80%. Estimated Full Price 2024-25: $24,600. Estimated Price with Average Grant: $14,700. Graduation Rate: 65%

UNC Greensboro , Greensboro: Acceptance Rate: 92%. Estimated Full Price 2024-25: $21,400. Estimated Price with Average Grant: $11,600. Graduation Rate: 59%

Western Carolina University, Cullowhee: Acceptance Rate: 85%. Estimated Full Price 2024-25: $21,100. Estimated Price with Average Grant: $13,800. Graduation Rate: 65%

3 stars

East Carolina University , Greenville: Acceptance Rate: 92%. Estimated Full Price 2024-25: $24,800. Estimated Price with Average Grant: $15,200. Graduation Rate: 67%

Fayetteville State University , Fayetteville: Acceptance Rate: 81%. Estimated Full Price 2024-25: 17,900. Estimated Price with Average Grant: $7,400. Graduation Rate: 49%

Lees-McRae College , Banner Elk: Acceptance Rate: 61%. Estimated Full Price 2024-25: $48,000. Estimated Price with Average Grant: $25,500. Graduation Rate: 62%

Meredith College , Raleigh: Acceptance Rate: 73%. Estimated Full Price 2024-25: $60,100. Estimated Price with Average Grant: $24,600. Graduation Rate: 66%

N.C. A&T State University , Greensboro: Acceptance Rate: 56%. Estimated Full Price 2024-25: $20,100. Estimated Price with Average Grant: $9,700. Graduation Rate: 53%

N.C. Central University , Durham: Acceptance Rate: 84%. Estimated Full Price 2024-25: $27,000. Estimated Price with Average Grant: $14,500. Graduation Rate: 55%

N.C. Wesleyan College , Rocky Mount: Acceptance Rate: 68%. Estimated Full Price 2024-25: $51,100. Estimated Price with Average Grant: $19,800. Graduation Rate: 57%

University of Mount Olive , Mount Olive: Acceptance Rate: 75%. Estimated Full Price 2024-25: $38,400. Estimated Price with Average Grant: $18,900. Graduation Rate: 44%

UNC Asheville , Asheville: Acceptance Rate: 74%. Estimated Full Price 2024-25: $22,500. Estimated Price with Average Grant: $15,600. Graduation Rate: 63%

UNC Wilmington , Wilmington: Acceptance Rate: 69%. Estimated Full Price 2024-25: $27,500. Estimated Price with Average Grant: $19,800. Graduation Rate: 73%

Winston-Salem State University, Winston-Salem: Acceptance Rate: 73%. Estimated Full Price 2024-25: $23,300. Estimated Price with Average Grant: $14,900. Graduation Rate: 53%

2.5 stars

Barton College , Wilson: Acceptance Rate: 95%. Estimated Full Price 2024-25: $50,800. Estimated Price with Average Grant: $24,800. Graduation Rate: 55%

Johnson C. Smith University, Charlotte: Acceptance Rate: 25%. Estimated Full Price 2024-25: $35,600. Estimated Price with Average Grant: $21,200. Graduation Rate: 42%

2 stars

High Point University, High Point: Acceptance Rate: 79%. Estimated Full Price 2024-25: $64,700. Estimated Price with Average Grant: $42,500. Graduation Rate: 68%

Is college worth it?

Is the American dream out of reach? Recent surveys indicate that only half of Americans believe a college degree is worth paying for, according to a Wall Street Journal-NORC poll. A Pew Research poll seconded this, showing only 29% of Americans believe college is worth the cost if student loans need to be used. Those who think college is still worth the money make up 47%, but only if loans are not needed to attend.

The reason for the change in views towards college stems from the growth in opportunities to make a good living without a bachelor's degree, as well as the rising cost of living. Per Money, the median wealth among households headed by high school graduates increased from $12,700 in 2013 to $30,700 as of 2022. Even so, in comparison, the net worth growth among households with college degrees ranged between $46,600 to $120,200.

College consideration is also declining due to the changes in college pricing since 2001, as noted by College Board. After inflation adjustments, tuition and fees soared by 81% at public four-year colleges. In comparison, private colleges rose by 46%.

