$25M grant to support infrastructure in Sharpsburg

A $25 million federal grant will support infrastructure in Sharpsburg.

Sen. John Fetterman, Sen. Bob Casey and Rep. Chris Deluzio announced the funding on Monday.

The grant will support the borough’s “Reconnecting the Allegheny Riverfront to Economic Opportunity Project.”

The project includes constructing a bridge over the Conemaugh rail line, roadways connecting the community to the riverfront district, trails along the river’s shoreline and bus stop improvements.

“This grant represents a monumental opportunity for our historic river town, with potential impacts that are truly unprecedented,” said Sharpsburg Borough Manager Christine DeRunk. “We deeply appreciate the unwavering support of our federal, state, and county officials, and the leadership and tireless advocacy of Senators Casey and Fetterman, and Congressman Deluzio. We cannot emphasize enough how much these funds will help transform our community and improve quality of life, catalyze economic development, enhance recreation and promote environmental stewardship.”

