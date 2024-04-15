255 pet rats saved from ‘neglectful’ home, Ohio rescuers say. ‘Yes, you read correctly’

More than 250 pet rats were rescued from an Ohio home last week.

On April 11, the Medina County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals rescued 255 pet rats from a “neglectful situation,” according to an April 14 Facebook post.

“Yes, you read correctly, 255 total pet rats,” the organization said in the post asking for rodent supplies.

The rats were not separated by sex, with up to 28 in each cage, causing the breeding situation “to get very out of control,” according to SPCA staff.

The rescue group said it is looking for water bottles with chain cage holders, towels, rodent chew toys and rodent food.

“We are also in desperate need of new volunteers who are comfortable cleaning rat cages!” the group said. “All hands are on deck and we need more!”

The rats are not yet available for adoption, but the Medina County staff said they will update people when they are.

According to the Tufts’ Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine, pet rats are empathetic, gentle, smart and, perhaps contrary to popular belief or misconceptions, very clean.

