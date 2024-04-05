$250M project to widen The Old Road in Castaic, alleviate traffic woes
A $250 million project to widen The Old Road is set to begin soon. "The Old Road" runs parallel to the 5 Freeway, and is used for emergency freeway detours and local traffic.
Three companies are competing to produce, and eventually operate, the next-generation lunar rover for the Artemis program.
The Carolina Panthers signed defensive tackle Derrick Brown to a four-year contract extension worth $96 million. Last season, Brown set a single-season record for tackles by a defensive lineman.
After a 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Northeast Friday morning, residents ran to group texts and social media to process their reactions together.
An earthquake rattled the northeastern U.S. on Friday.
In this podcast, we review the 2025 Volvo EX30 on ice, a pair of Lexus products and analyze this week's top car news.
Apple is laying off 614 employees in California after abandoning its electric car project. According to the WARN notice posted by California, Apple notified the affected employees on March 28 and the changes will go into effect on May 27. Affected employees worked at eight locations in Santa Clara, roughly 45 miles south of San Francisco.
For just a brief moment, this was the internet at its best. People on microblogging sites (it wasn't just X -- I see you, Bluesky) had already determined the scope of the earthquake, confirmed it was, in fact, an earthquake, and began posting jokes about the situation before the less chronically online people even realized what happened. It's like the old school Twitter, where you could post "eating a ham and cheese sandwich" and it wasn't ironic.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the A’s moving to Sacramento, the Marlins possibly becoming sellers very soon and give their good, bad and Uggla’s from this week in baseball.
The cross-border payments market is forecasted to reach over $250 trillion by 2027, according to the Bank of England. Numo's verified profile is attached to each invoice sent. CEO Derrick Wolbert met co-founders Reuben Balik and Q Carlson while at Hologram.com, a global cellular network.
Preliminary local forecasts in 15 states along the so-called path of totality show viewing the highly-anticipated celestial event may be a problem for some, less so for others.
Tesla is dropping prices of unsold Model Y SUVs in the U.S. by thousands of dollars in an attempt to clear out an unprecedented backlog of inventory. Many long-range and performance Model Ys are now selling for $5,000 less than their original price, while rear-wheel drive versions are seeing even bigger cuts of more than $7,000. The discounts come as Tesla once again made far more vehicles than it sold in the last quarter.
Tucked into Rubrik's IPO filing this week — between the parts about employee count and cost statements — was a nugget that reveals how the data management company is thinking about generative AI and the risks that accompany the new tech: Rubrik has quietly set up a governance committee to oversee how artificial intelligence is implemented in its business. According to the Form S-1, the new AI governance committee includes managers from Rubrik's engineering, product, legal and information security teams. Together, the teams will evaluate the potential legal, security and business risks of using generative AI tools and ponder "steps that can be taken to mitigate any such risks," the filing reads.
Alaska Airlines also said that it expects Boeing to provide additional compensation as the $160 million was only the first quarter sum.
Portable defibrillators can improve the odds of surviving cardiac arrest dramatically, but they're seldom used outside of a hospital.
The Rock returns to WrestleMania this weekend. Are you ready to watch?
This easy-to-use gizmo can be installed in three different spots, and it doesn't slip around, shoppers say.
Kentucky is getting an All-American for its first team under Brooks.
The fan who caught Ohtani's first Dodgers home run reportedly isn't happy with how she was treated.
The Tigers took a no-hitter into the eighth inning but ended up handing the Mets their first win.