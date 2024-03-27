$250,000 reward offered to solve SF double homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The reward for help with solving a double homicide that happened in San Francisco in 2022 has been upped to $250,000, the San Francisco Police Department announced Tuesday. Four people were shot on April 3, 2022, two of which died from their injuries.

The shooting happened in Alica Chalmers Park, which is in the city’s Crocker-Amazon neighborhood. The victims were playing basketball when at least two gunmen opened fire in broad daylight.

Brandon Alexander Cheese, 22, and Kieran Carlson, 20, were killed. Two other male victims were wounded but survived.

The reward for solving the case was originally set at $50,000 but was bumped up to $100,000 last year. Now, it is up to $250,000.

“In March 2024, the San Francisco Police Department authorized a $250,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of the two victims,” SFPD wrote.

KRON4 previously spoke to Cheese’s sister, who said that Cheese, who worked as a security guard and barber, left behind a young daughter.

Brandon Cheese smiles with his young daughter. (Image courtesy Silvia Lopez)

“Our family is shattered,” she said. “There is nothing worse than having a 2-year-old ask, ‘When is dad coming home?’ These people have caused irreversible damage to a child who had a wonderful relationship with her dad that should have lasted her entire life.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Sergeant Nico Discenza at 415-553-9069 during business hours, call the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 415-575-4444, or send a text message to 847411 (TIP411) and begin the text message with “SFPD.”

