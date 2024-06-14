After 25 years in New London, St. Francis House to pass on its baton of service, compassion

Jun. 13—NEW LONDON — After 25 years of supporting the community, the St. Francis House group next month will pass its Broad Street buildings on to a new set of owners who pledged to continue the Christian group's commitment to social justice and neighborly outreach.

Ownership of the homes at 30 and 32 Broad St. that for decades have housed needy residents will in July be transferred to the Southeastern Connecticut Community Land Trust and Hearing Youth Voices organizations, said St. Francis House co-founder Anne Scheibner.

The land trust, which operates out of the 32 Broad St., or "Victory House" building, will undertake a yearlong renovation of both houses before Hearing Youth Voices moves in.

St. Francis House was formed as an "intentional Christian community" in 1999 by Scheibner and her late husband, the Rev. Emmett Jarrett. Over the years, more than 50 individuals have spent varying periods of time living, praying and meditating in the spaces.

Several prominent city groups, including the Homeless Hospitality Center, FRESH New London, the community land trust, The Drop-In Learning Center and Hearing Youth Voices, can trace their roots to the discussions begun in the parlor, library and meeting spaces inside the Broad Street homes.

Recently, the number of residents staying at the homes has declined to six people who now will move into other housing by June 30, Scheibner said.

"It just felt like time," said Scheibner, who plans to move back to her native Stonington as she and the group's Board of Directors contemplate the next steps for the nonprofit organization. "It's a joy to have it transformed this way."

Mirna Martinez, executive director of the community land trust, said her group will use a combination of city COVID-19 pandemic relief funds and other monies to renovate both building beginning in August.

Maya Sheppard, executive director of Hearing Youth Voices, a grassroots organization dedicated to advancing the racial, economic, and gender justice goals of the city's Black and brown youth, said her group for the last eight years has been operating out a State Street location.

"In the 12 years since the group formed, we've seen our membership grow and wanted to expand our programming to include a residential component," Sheppard said.

She said the layout of the St. Francis House buildings, with their bedrooms, kitchens and community spaces, are a perfect fit for the new program, which will offer a safe and nurturing living environment for 18- to 24-year-olds.

"We want to offer a space where these young people can learn and develop, to get advice on their next steps," Sheppard said.

Martinez, who called the work of the St. Francis House "pivotal" to the city and its residents, said she is excited to play a role in the buildings' evolution and the continuation of its founders' ethos.

St. Francis House will host a 25th anniversary celebration from noon to 4 p.m. on June 22 at Williams Memorial Park.

