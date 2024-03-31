25 Years Later, See Pictures Of The Cast Of 'That '70s Show' Including Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Topher Grace, And More

It's hard to believe that it's been 25 years since the gang first hung out in the Forman’s basement circle (IYKYK). From 1998-2006, "That ‘70s Show" had an 8-season run and is now making a comeback with a new Netflix spin-off series called "That 90’s Show" which even features original cast members Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Topher Grace, and more. It displays a fun mixture of nostalgia and pop culture complete with video store rentals and a major tribute to the 90s television series "Beverly Hills, 90210." Now that the cast is back in Wisconsin, we are all curious to see where they have landed in the 90’s. Flip through this gallery to see how the cast members of "That '70s Show" have aged since they first hung out down the street, the same old thing they did last week.

View comments