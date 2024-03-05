25 years ago, a collapse in the I-195 tunnel almost killed people. Could it happen again?

FALL RIVER — Joao Medeiros was cruising along Interstate 195 in the family van with his wife and children, when suddenly — despite clear road ahead — they crashed into something. They were rocked forward, pitched upside down, then right side up again, but in the air. The van tumbled end-over-end once more and landed on its roof, grinding along the pavement.

His daughters, ages 7 and 4, were suspended upside down by their seat belts. His wife, Beatrice, suffered two broken ribs.

Behind them, other vehicles began piling up, crash after crash, drivers stunned.

It was rush hour in Fall River underneath Government Center, on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 3, 1999 – when, 25 years ago this week, the roof fell in.

Here’s a recap of what happened, and what has happened since — and could it ever happen again?

How 6,000-pound concrete ceiling tiles fell in the Government Center tunnel

Fall River’s Government Center, a six-story concrete cube perched over I-195 already controversial due to construction problems, opened to the public in 1976.

Despite being a Brutalist behemoth, it was not a sturdy building. Twenty-three years of New England weather exacted a toll on the structure, with rainwater and road salt slowly gnawing away at its bones.

Concrete slabs formed the roof of the tunnel carrying I-195 under Government Center, each slab 10 foot square, 5 inches thick and weighing 6,000 pounds. They formed a firewall for the building in case of an accident on the road below.

The framework for Fall River Government Center is in place in this undated file photo.

A faulty drainage system caused the elements to corrode the steel clip system holding up those slabs to the point that, around 5 p.m. March 3, several clips failed.

Two slabs fell directly in front of Medeiros as he was driving at highway speed westbound through the tunnel, attorney Brian Cunha said at the time. Medeiros crashed into them, causing the van to fly end-over-end two and a half times, Cunha said. The van landed upside down, but no one inside was killed. It could have gone much worse.

“But for a half-second, his family would’ve been crushed by this tremendous object,” Cunha told The Herald News at the time.

The sudden crash caused a chain reaction behind them, with five cars being wrecked. In all, seven people were injured — but miraculously, no one was killed.

Fall River Government Center is built above a tunnel carrying Interstate 195.

Like Providence bridge failure, Fall River tunnel collapse caused traffic problems

Like Providence’s I-195 problems a quarter-century later, the collapse in Fall River’s tunnel led to an immediate shutdown of the interstate highway — and a traffic nightmare for commuters.

But while Providence’s Washington Bridge failure is likely to frustrate drivers for months at the minimum, Fall River’s road shutdown lasted about a week. During that time, the rest of the panels were removed.

While Rhode Island state officials parse inspection reports and determine blame for the Washington Bridge’s deterioration, Fall River didn’t have any inspection reports to study at all.

“Apparently no one has been inspecting the massive cement panels, each weighing three tons, that have hung above highway traffic since Government Center was constructed in 1976,” The Herald News wrote on March 5, 1999.

In fact, nobody even knew whose job it was. “The state believed the city was responsible for maintenance of the Government Center deck. ... The city believed the state was doing the inspections, just like it does with other bridges over state and federal highways.”

The state ended up picking up the significant repair tab — not including the city’s legal settlements four years later with five plaintiffs who sued for damages. A Wareham man who was injured when his SUV was rear-ended in the incident won $40,000 in damages. All four members of the Medeiros family settled out of court for an undisclosed amount.

The Interstate 195 tunnel underneath Government Center in Fall River is due for an inspection by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

What is being done to keep the Government Center tunnel safe?

After years with sheets of plywood separating the highway from the basement of Government Center, the ceiling panels in the tunnel were replaced in the late 2000s.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation maintains the tunnel and the three bridges that carry street traffic above I-195. MassDOT inspects them every two years.

Their most recent inspection was in August 2023. The Herald News asked to see a copy of this inspection report in early February; MassDOT has not yet fulfilled the request.

The U.S. Department of Transportation rates bridges on a scale of zero to 7, the latter meaning good condition. Information from MassDOT’s Bridge Inspection Management System public database shows that the three bridges — Gromada Plaza, Third Street and Fourth Street — were rated 5 or 6 in July 2022, indicating they’re in fair condition.

The database does not include information about tunnel inspections.

