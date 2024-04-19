I-25 reopens after fatal crash in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a fatal crash on I-25 and Broadway in southeast Albuquerque resulted in the Railrunner shutting down. Around 4 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a fatal crash that closed southbound I-25 traffic.

Final 2022 UNM shooting suspect takes plea deal

Railrunner staff say the crash left one car falling off the interstate and onto the tracks causing the train to shut down and having to buss people off. Police have cleared the scene and I-25 is back open.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.