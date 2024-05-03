About 25 police converge on Paterson auto shop, and handcuff at least 5 in night raid

PATERSON — Wearing green fatigues and ballistic helmets, about 15 members of the State Police Emergency Response Team converged on a 5th Ward auto repair shop Wednesday evening.

At least 10 other law enforcement officers participated in the operation during which at least five people were put in handcuffs, based on video footage posted on social media.

State authorities have not provided any information about the massive show of force in the operation at the business near the corner of Market Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard.

Councilman Luis Velez, who represents the 5th Ward where the auto shop is located, said he was at the scene on Wednesday and was told by officers there that the State Police were present as part of an arrest warrant operation for a county law enforcement agency from outside Passaic.

Law enforcement sources confirmed that information.

Neither Velez nor the police sources knew what crimes the warrants involved. Routine warrants are handled by two-officer teams.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Police raid Paterson NJ auto shop, handcuff at least 5