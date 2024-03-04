25-year-old shot and killed in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Danville Police say a 25-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday evening.

Police say emergency responders reported to the 600-block of Cabell Street around 7 p.m. to find Anthony De’Wayne Ross shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide but did not share any information about a suspect.

WFXR will update this article as more information becomes available.

