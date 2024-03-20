25-year-old Post Falls man dies in head-on crash

Mar. 19—A 25-year-old Post Falls man died after a head-on crash Sunday on State Highway 53 near Rathdrum.

The man was driving a blue 1994 Ford Bronco at about 3:45 p.m. east on the highway when he went into the westbound lane and struck a 2009 Toyota Camry, driven by a 24-year-old Spokane Valley woman, just west of Rathdrum, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

The man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the Ford and died at the scene, troopers said. The woman was wearing a seat belt and was taken to a hospital.

The highway was blocked for about two hours.

ISP, which is investigating, did not disclose the names of those involved.