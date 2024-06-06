25-year-old Green Bay man convicted of child neglect for 2022 fentanyl death of baby

GREEN BAY – A Green Bay man was convicted Monday of neglecting a child in connection to the 2022 fentanyl overdose death of his 17-month-old son.

At a hearing Monday, Derrick Young, Jr. pleaded no contest to one count of neglecting a child where the consequence is death. The mother of the child, Tyana Putzlocker, of Green Bay, pleaded guilty to the same charge and was sentenced in November to 10 years in prison.

Young also pleaded no contest to charges in a separate case from 2021 of possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of a firearm while convicted of a felony and possession of cocaine as a second-time offender. Because those cases were pending when Young's child died, he was also charged with bail jumping in his son's death case, but that charge was dismissed in a plea agreement.

According to a criminal complaint, on May 3, 2022, Young and Putzlocker were napping with their son on a bed at Putzlocker's apartment on South Taylor Street when they awoke and realized the child was not breathing. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A medical examiner found fentanyl was present in the child's body, and that the fentanyl likely played a significant role in the child's death, the complaint says.

Attorneys at Putzlocker's sentencing said at the time that Putzlocker and Young were court ordered to have no unsupervised contact with their son. Both Putzlocker's defense attorney and Brown County District Attorney Larry LaSee said at the sentencing it was not clear how the boy got in contact with fentanyl, but that they believed Young bore a greater responsibility.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is up to 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin, according to the CDC.

Young's sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 13. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: 25-year-old Green Bay man convicted of child neglect for 2022 fentanyl death of baby