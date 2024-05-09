25 indicted by Mineral County grand jury

May 9—KEYSER, W.Va. — Charges related to drugs, sex abuse and violent crime dominated a list of indictments handed up Tuesday by a Mineral County grand jury.

According to the prosecuting attorney's office, those indicted were:

—Seth Elijah Workman, Keyser, two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

—William Garrett Warfield, Keyser, malicious assault and attempted murder.

—Nicole Dawn Delawder, Westernport, Maryland, embezzlement and six counts of forgery.

—Andrew Douglas Deetz, Ridgeley, malicious assault, kidnapping, strangulation, domestic battery and obstructing.

—Brian Keith Paugh, Elk Garden, malicious assault.

—Kevin Michael Wallace, three counts related to possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to deliver — methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms and alprazolam.

—Chad Aaron Dawson, Ridgeley, financial exploitation of an elderly person and conspiracy.

—Tonya Michon James, Ridgeley, financial exploitation of an elderly person and conspiracy.

—Rebecca Sue Taylor, Ridgeley, financial exploitation of an elderly person and conspiracy.

—Philip Blair Saville, Kitzmiller, Maryland, possession of CDS with intent to deliver — methamphetamine.

—James Robert Frink, Fort Ashby, two counts wanton endangerment with a firearm, kidnapping, domestic assault and two counts unlawful restraint.

—Dustin Jay Schenck, Keyser, first-degree sexual assault and child abuse causing bodily injury.

—Travon Marquis Taylor, Keyser, three counts each of first-degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian.

—Kenneth A. Dove, New Creek, distribution, exhibition and possession of material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct and prohibiting child erotica.

—James Alex McDonald, Cumberland, Maryland, failure to register or provide notice of changes as a sex offender.

—Rob Darrell Miller, Ridgeley, failure to register or provide notice of changes as a sex offender.

—Lucas Clinton Thomas, Ridgeley, escape from custody and destruction of proerty.

—Michael Wayne Nelson, Keyser, strangulation, unlawful restraint and domestic battery.

—Elbert Lee Riley, Burlington, failure to register or provide notice of changes as a sex offender — second offense.

—Brandon Lee Kausky, Keyser, transportation of a controlled substance into the state with intent to deliver; possession of CDS with intent to deliver — marijuana; conspiracy; and persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.

—Jessica Ann Aronhalt, Keyser, transportation of a controlled substance into the state with intent to deliver; possession of CDS with intent to deliver — marijuana; and conspiracy.

—Kristin Ann Edwards, Keyser, delivery of a controlled substance — fentanyl; possession of CDS with intent to deliver — fentanyl; and conspiracy.

—Christopher Michal Smith, Keyser, possession of CDS with intent to deliver — fentanyl; possession of CDS with intent to deliver — methamphetamine; and conspiracy.

—Brandon Michael Suter, Keyser, delivery of a controlled substance — fentanyl and possession of CDS with intent to deliver — fentanyl.

—Dudley Bryan Whetzel, Burlington, delivery of a controlled substance — methamphetamine.