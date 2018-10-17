These 25 Hurricane Michael Photos Show The Struggle To Survive, 1 Week On

An aerial view of the damage in Mexico Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle via Getty Images)

It’s been one week since Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle as a Category 4 storm. Since then, the death toll has climbed to at least 29, and thousands of Floridians are living in primitive conditions without power and water.

Photos from the past week show people who lived through the storm doing things they probably never thought they would have to do just to survive.

From bathing in a lake to standing in long lines for food and other supplies, the photos below show what life looks like for Floridians who lived through Hurricane Michael.

Danica Cherico and Shawn Gehlert use a generator to power a lamp outside their apartments, which lack electricity in Panama City.

Justin Norman and Lisa Salle wash themselves in Lake Martin because their home has no running water in Panama City.

Kenston Robinson uses a bucket to get water from a canal to flush his family's toilet after much of the municipal infrastructure was damaged in Panama City.

