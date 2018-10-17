These 25 Hurricane Michael Photos Show The Struggle To Survive, 1 Week On

It’s been one week since Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle as a Category 4 storm. Since then, the death toll has climbed to at least 29, and thousands of Floridians are living in primitive conditions without power and water.
Photos from the past week show people who lived through the storm doing things they probably never thought they would have to do just to survive.
From bathing in a lake to standing in long lines for food and other supplies, the photos below show what life looks like for Floridians who lived through Hurricane Michael.
Danica Cherico and Shawn Gehlert use a generator to power a lamp outside their apartments, which lack electricity in Panama City.
Justin Norman and Lisa Salle wash themselves in Lake Martin because their home has no running water in Panama City.
Kenston Robinson uses a bucket to get water from a canal to flush his family's toilet after much of the municipal infrastructure was damaged in Panama City.
Tasha Hughes, bathes her daughter, Madison, 4, as Jeffrey Dumich holds a flashlight outside their room at the damaged American Quality Lodge, where they continue to live without power in Panama City.
People stand in line to receive food from the Salvation Army emergency disaster services food distribution operation for people trying to recover in Panama City.
Denney Pate paints an address on a home to make it easier for the insurance adjuster and contractors to locate it after severe damage by Hurricane Michael on Oct. 16 in Mexico Beach, Florida.
Bobby Lee Cooper, 63, sits out in his yard trying to dry items from his home in Springfield, Florida. Cooper lives in a small home with five roommates that lost most of its roof. "We lost everything," he said. "It was the baddest thing I have ever felt. I thought for sure I was going to die but it wasn't my time yet." He said he plans to head to Georgia to live with relatives once he gets enough money for the trip.
Anthony Weldon, 11, pulls a cart with his family's belongings as they relocate from their uninhabitable home to their landlord's place in Springfield.
A man walks through a beachfront neighborhood that was decimated by Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach. The neighborhood, which had homes most of the way to the beach before the storm, is now mostly flattened.
A resident looks for a dog lost during Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach.
The Rev. Geoffrey Lentz looks out at St. Joe Bay from his sanctuary of the First United Methodist Church after it was gutted by the storm surge from Hurricane Michael in Port St. Joe. The surge took out the bottom half all the stained glass windows.
Worshipers at Hiland Park Baptist Church attend Sunday service in the parking area of the church in Panama City.
Victims of Hurricane Michael wait in line to receive a donation of up to five gallons of gas in Panama City.
Workers from Total Quality Restoration place tarps on a damaged roof as people start the process of rebuilding in Panama City.
People stand in line at a Walmart store to purchase items in Panama City.
Candace Phillips holds a note she found in the rubble that her daughter left on a recent visit to their now-damaged home in Mexico Beach. "We spent 25 years of our marriage working to get here and we're going to stay," said Phillips of her and her husband's plans to rebuild.
Amber Cousin sits by a window as Amy Lenain naps in a room they now share with multiple people at an evacuation shelter at Rutherford High School in Springfield. The roof of their nearby home was partially torn off.
Neighbors Sherry Frantz (L) and Chris McNeal hug as they meet in front of their homes, which were destroyed by Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach.
Wes Allen Jr., from left, sits with his father Wes Allen Sr., sister Alison, and mother Vicki outside their room at a damaged motel in Panama City, where many residents continue to live in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. Many rode out the storm and have no place to go, even though many of the motel's rooms are uninhabitable.
Ola Mitchell watches utility workers repairing power lines while her sister's clothes, which were damaged when her mobile home lost its roof, dry in the afternoon sunshine in St. James, Florida.
A motorboat and a large decorative baseball sit on the side of U.S Highway 98 in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in St. James.
A family sits by a fire and prepares to eat a dinner of MREs in front of their house with no roof in Mexico Beach.
