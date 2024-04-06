Safety closures impacting traffic on I-25, I-70 Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — Multiple major roadways are closed due to safety concerns around weather Saturday evening.

Interstate 25 is closed near the Wyoming and Colorado state line due to safety concerns. Colorado State Patrol said the closure is due to high winds.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, I-25 is closed between the state line near Mile Point 278 and Mile Point 298.

Xcel to shut off power to some customers ahead of high wind danger in Colorado

Interstate 70 is also closed to eastbound traffic near Vail due to safety concerns. Closures are in place at Exit 176 (Vail) as well as between Exit 180: East Vail and Exit 190: Vail Pass Summit.

CDOT cameras showed snow-covered roads in the area with multiple semi trucks pulled over on the side of the road.

Interstate 70 is closed to eastbound traffic near Vail due to safety concerns Saturday evening. CDOT cameras showed snow-covered roads in the area with multiple semi trucks pulled over on the side of the road.

Drivers can use CoTrip, CDOT’s online road condition tool, to check where roads are closed and where conditions may be dangerous.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.